Microsoft Xbox goes big, really big, with its Las Vegas Sphere-based commercial

Earlier this week, Microsoft launched its new fall marketing and promotion campaign for its Xbox console and game lineup. On Thursday night, that campaign hit the biggest LED display in the world, the Las Vegas Sphere.

As recorded and posted by "maxhovid" on YouTube, the minute-long clip goes over the same type of content that Microsoft is pushing in its new "Power Your Dreams" campaign. The Sphere shows games like Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Cyberpunk 2077 (with a very large Keanu Reeves) and the upcoming Hellblade II, The clip ends by showing Microsoft's three current-gen Xbox consoles (Xbox Series X, the 512GB white Xbox Series S and the 1TB black Xbox Series S). The Sphere Xbox commercial also had some nice 3D illusion effects as well.

In case you are unfamiliar with the Las Vegas Sphere, it is the newest entertainment venue in Sin City. The 18,600-seat spherical auditorium has a massive 16K LED display inside and has already hosted a series of concerts from U2 since it first opened in late September.

However, the more public and visible part of the Sphere is on the outside. The 366-foot high and 516-foot wide structure is covered with 580,000 square feet of LED displays. It's a massive ad sign in one of the most public locations in the world.

Microsoft likely paid a lot of money to get that Xbox advertisement on the Las Vegas Sphere. The local KSNV news station recently reported that according to an unnamed ad agency, the Sphere's owners are charging $450,000 for one day of ads on the LED screens, and $650,000 for a full week. That likely does not cover the expenses of actually making the video for the Sphere.

Las Vegas also happens to be hosting the 2023 Twitchcon event this weekend. The live event for Twitch streamers and their fans kicks off later today and runs through Sunday, October 22.