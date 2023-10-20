Get this Samsung 24-inch Odyssey gaming PC monitor for the rock bottom price of $149.99

Many of you might be looking to get a new gaming PC monitor, but don't have a ton of space on your desk to put in, say, a massive 49-inch curved display. Thankfully, the Samsung Odyssey G3 24-inch gaming monitor is right up that alley. Even better, you can get it for a rock-bottom low price at Amazon.

The Samsung Odyssey G3 24-inch gaming PC monitor is currently at an all-time price low of only $149.99 at Amazon. That's also $80 off its $229.99 MSRP price.

The Odyssey G3 has a 24-inch LED screen with a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution, a refresh rate of 144 Hz, and a 1ms response time. If you own an AMD Radeon graphics card, the monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium. It syncs up the graphics card to the monitor's refresh rate which means you should get a smoother experience, with less graphical tearing, while playing high-end PC games.

Some of the other features of the monitor include a way to flip it on its stand so it sits in vertical mode. You could even purchase two of these monitors, and with its three-sided display, you could line them up with only a small border showing in between for even bigger PC gaming action or even to get some work done.

