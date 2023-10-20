Surface Duo 2 gets October 2023 firmware update

Plenty of Surface devices have already received the October 2023 firmware update, and now it is time for the Surface Duo 2, the only non-Windows Surface device, to get its share of patches and improvements. Version 2023.501.37 is now rolling out with a traditionally lackluster changelog containing only general Android security patches for October 2023. On the upside, the update requires less than 6MB, so there is no need to delete apps or files to get the latest release.

What is new in the October 2023 firmware update for the Surface Duo 2?

Here is the detailed information about the release:

Update Version 2023.501.37 Update Size 5.78MB What is new This update: Addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin – October 2023. Extra Information The update does not require extra steps to perform before or after installation. Known Bugs Microsoft says the update does not contain any known bugs. How to install the update Connect to a Wi-Fi network you trust.

Open the Settings app.

app. Navigate to System > System update > Check for update .

. Wait for your Surface Duo 2 to download and prepare the latest update, then click Restart now.

Although you are unlikely to experience issues with the latest firmware update, you should keep in mind that it is non-uninstallable. Therefore, backup important data before installing the October 2023 update. If you are up for more exciting Surface Duo news, check out the latest DuoWOA update, which adds preliminary support for the Surface Dial display accessory and other improvements to make running Windows on the first-gen Surface Duo slightly better.

As a reminder, Microsoft stopped supporting the original Surface Duo in September 2023. Its successor, the Surface Duo 2, will get one more year of support, but chances of getting something more substantial than monthly security patches are extremely slim.