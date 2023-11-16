Microsoft's latest Free Play Days games are F1 23, Deceive Inc. and Stray Blade

As usual, Microsoft is letting members of its Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate services play some games for free for the next few days. This time the games are F1 23, Deceive Inc., and Stray Blade, and those Xbox Game Pass members can play them for free until Sunday, November 19 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time.

F1 23, from EA Sports, is free this weekend because the first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix is being held on Saturday at 10 pm Pacific time (1 am Sunday Eastern time). Here's the description:

It’s lights out in Las Vegas as the ultimate fusion of speed, style, and spectacle gets underway! Experience the dazzling Las Vegas Grand Prix in EA SPORTS™ F1® 23 for free during one weekend only, beginning November 16. Game Pass Ultimate members can also get 11,000 PitCoin as an Ultimate perk that can be spent in the F1 23 shop and to buy VIP Podium Pass. This offer is available to claim in the Perks gallery until November 30, 2023.

You can also get the game for a discount of $34.99 in the Xbox store.

Deceive Inc. comes from Tripwire Interactive. Here is the description:

Get ready to Deceive, Ambush, and Extract! We’re excited to announce the FREE WEEKEND of Deceive Inc. on Xbox. Play solo or team up with friends and compete to outwit your opponents and extract with the objective in this world of spy vs. spy action! Starting this Thursday, the high-stakes world of Deceive Inc. is FREE to play – and 50% OFF to own – during Xbox Free Play Days! Jump in and play the Of Queens and Kings update featuring a new agent, a new map, and more.

As the description says, you can get the game for a discount of just $9.99 in the Xbox Store.

Finally, Stray Blade comes from 505 Games. Here's what you can expect:

Dare to discover the mysteries of Stray Blade during Xbox Free Play Days from November 16th-20th. Play as a resurrected adventurer, with your trusty Xhinnon wolf Boji by your side, exploring the stunning yet treacherous landscapes of the Lost Valley of Acrea. Traverse the ancient, war-scarred lands and harness the might of the Acrean Metals to bring peace to a realm in turmoil. Balance quick reactions with adaptable strategies to affect the flow of combat and subsequently change the world. Watch time continue to march forward with each failure. Time does not stop in Stray Blade and after Boji finally gets the opportunity to revive you, there could be incredible changes to your environment. With a mighty 60% discount following your free play adventure, there’s no better time to embark on this action-packed quest. Fight for your freedom and play Stray Blade today!

The game is discounted down to $13.99 in the Xbox Store.