Microsoft's main developer conference Build reportedly coming May 21-23

Although we are still a few months away from the annual developer conference season, leaks are already pointing at specific dates when Microsoft plans to host its flagship developer event. According to The Walking Cat (@_h0x0d_ on X), a prolific and reliable leaker in the world of Microsoft, the software giant wants to host the Build 2024 conference in late May 2024.

Build 2024 = 5/21 - 5/23 ? — WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) February 4, 2024

Interestingly, the specified dates almost match the last year's conference. In 2023, Microsoft held the event from May 23 through May 25.

The Build conference usually focuses on things that make lives easier for developers. Therefore, expect this year's event to feature multiple announcements tailored to app-makers. Still, there may be a few consumer-facing reveals. For example, in 2023, Microsoft announced Copilot integration in Windows 11, RAR support, taskbar improvements, native RGB controls, and many more. You can check out all the Build 2023 news here.

Of course, we have to wait for Microsoft to confirm the date and give us some hints on what to expect from the Build 2024 conference. Still, it is probably safe to assume that the company will unveil multiple AI-related features and changes for developers and consumers, which will arrive in the second half of the year. 2024 is expected to be a big year for "AI PCs," so Build 2024 looks like a perfect place to highlight stuff that is coming soon to the Windows ecosystem.

As it usually goes with unconfirmed information, even that coming from reliable sources, take it with a grain of salt until we have a word from Microsoft.

What would you like to see at the Build 2024 conference? Is there a specific feature you want Microsoft to bring to its operating system? Share your thoughts in the comments.