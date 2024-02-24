The Microsoft Imagine Cup 2024 student competition reveals the semi-finalist teams

In October 2023, Microsoft announced the launch of the 2024 edition of its Imagine Cup student technology competition. Student teams from all over the world sent in their entries for new tech products and start-ups to be evaluated by a group of judges at Microsoft.

This week, the company announced the teams picked to be the semifinalists for the 2024 Imagine Cup. Those teams will receive additional resources and mentorships from Microsoft to help expand and improve upon their ideas.

Here are the team names and their ideas:

Adalat AI - Leverages AI to revolutionize India's judicial system, tackling extensive case backlogs and delays. Our technology, including AI-driven transcription tools, expedites court processes, enhancing efficiency and accuracy.

Aesop AI - An interactive, educational storybook platform that transforms how stories are told."

Agricode - A multiplatform app to help farmers in every stage of their farming activities."

Astra Wellbeing - An SMS-based digital Wellness Platform designed to improve the wellbeing of frontline healthcare employees through AI-tailored messages of positive reinforcement and on-demand wellness resources."

Boats Against the Current - A multifunctional inspection robot for landscape water, which can realize the automation and intelligence of water inspection and ecological protection…”

BunnyBot - Our team aims to create AI-powered companion robots to combat loneliness and support the elderly for Alzheimer’s and dementia."

DevRelax - A desktop application designed specifically for IT professionals: a comprehensive stress reduction solution tailored to the unique demands of the industry."

EDARMA - An augmented reality based educational platform which uses real time visuals to enhance the overall learning experience of students.”

FROM YOUR EYES - An AI technology company that encapsulates the most technological and customizable form of the visual experience, spanning from humans to machines."

Galen Health - Our flagship product, OncoSight, is an AI platform that analyzes patterns in routinely available data from the electronic health record to detect early warning signs of pancreatic cancer."

HearMe - An innovative learning tool designed to accelerate vocabulary and language skills in hearing-impaired children.”

JRE - We develop Al powered products to control manufacturing in heavy industries."

ObviousAI - An aggregator website for fashion products that support users to search with their natural language or their own photos and screenshots."

ParkinSync - A software platform which aims to facilitate the diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease. It integrates with wearable sensors and displays data in a customizable UI. It can also be combined with a tremor-suppressing exoskeleton."

PlanRoadmap - An AI-powered productivity coach to help people with ADHD who are struggling with task paralysis get their tasks done. Our coach asks questions to identify the user's obstacles, suggests strategies, and teaches the user about their work style."

Sign Saathi - A transformative solution designed to empower the deaf community and transcend the limitations they face by providing instant sign language generation, interpretation, and ultimately, education."

UpEase - A copilot for Higher Education! UpEase incorporates user and developer friendly interfaces, seamless integration with Microsoft 365, robust AI technology and a community network, to segregate itself in the education management space."

Weeg - A groundbreaking initiative that bridges the digital divide in remote areas through technology. Utilizing Azure's cloud services, it offers a two-part solution: The Mesh Network and The Hive educational platform."

WorldDex - A real-life Pokédex: on our mobile app, you can scan and collect any object, talk to your collection, and share your experiences! WorldDex uses computer vision, LLMs, and other cutting-edge tech for a magical experience.

In late April 2024, Microsoft will reveal the three teams from the semifinalists list that will be the finalists for Imagine Cup 2024. They will then go through the final judging stage, with the winner named during Microsoft's Build 2024 developers conference on May 21-23 in Seattle.

The winning team will get $100,000 and a personal mentoring session with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. The two runner up teams will each receive $50,000.