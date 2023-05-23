Microsoft brings AI to Windows 11 with Windows Copilot, to make "every user a power user"

Microsoft has been steadily introducing Copilot AI assistant in a bunch of its products and services over the last six months or so. Its Microsoft 365 Copilot has been covering more and more applications like PowerPoint, OneNote, SharePoint, among others. And in case you missed it, Security is getting Copilot too.

Naturally, it was only a matter of time before Copilot was integrated into Windows itself. In fact, January, Panos Panay, Microsoft's Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, already talked about the integration of AI and some of the possibilites it brings for next-gen Windows.

At the Build 2023 conference today, Microsoft announced Windows Copilot, which means AI assistant has finally landed in Windows as well (remember Clippy?). Essentially, what Copilot can do is enhance the abilities and features Windows 11 already offers with more.

The Windows Copilot button will be conspicuous, right at "front and center of taskbar" says Microsoft. It explains:

Invoking Windows Copilot is familiar and easy – the button is front and center on your taskbar – simple to find and use. Once open, the Windows Copilot side bar stays consistent across your apps, programs, and windows, always available to act as your personal assistant. It makes every user a power user, helping you take action, customize your settings, and seamlessly connect across your favorite apps. The things you love about Windows – copy/paste, Snap Assist, Snipping Tool, personalization – they are all right there for you, along with every other feature on the platform, and they only get better with Windows Copilot. For example, you can not only copy and paste, but also ask Windows Copilot to rewrite, summarize, or explain your content. Just like you would with Bing Chat, you can ask Windows Copilot a range of questions from simple to complex

Microsoft is pitching Windows Copilot alongside Bing Chat, and says Copilot is meant to make "every user a power user", whether you are general user or a developer. To make this possible, third-party Bing Chat plugins are now available, something which it had promised. Microsoft writes:

With Bing and ChatGPT plugins in Windows Copilot people will not only have access to augmented AI capabilities and experiences, but you as developers will also have new ways to reach and innovate for our shared customers.

Windows Copilot will be available as Preview in Windows 11 Insider builds from next month, ie, from June 2023. You can sign up at this given link on Microsoft's site to receive updates on Windows Copilot.

In case you want to read more, you can find the rest of the Build 2023 coverage here.