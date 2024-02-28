Microsoft reveals its Ignite 2024 conference dates along with its host city

Microsoft will be holding its annual Build developers conference in Seattle on May 21-23, and also virtually. However, the company will also be hosting another big event later in the year in a location that has not hosted this conference in nine years.

In a blog post, Microsoft revealed that its Ignite conference will be held in Chicago from November 18-22, 2024. This will be the first time the Ignite event will be held in the Windy City since 2015. Microsoft made Ignite a virtual event from 2020 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it came back as an in-person event in Seattle for 2023.

Microsoft Ignite was previously an event that centered on IT professionals, but it has since evolved also to include IT developers and architects as well. Microsoft says:

With demos and firsthand access to new AI solutions and copilots, this is your chance to explore the latest tools, receive deep technical training and get questions answered by Microsoft experts. We’re bringing the best of our customer and partner event experiences to the Windy City and online so you can participate in the festivities and discover how AI can enhance your organization.

There's no word yet on the exact location for Microsoft Ignite 2024 in Seattle. There's also no info on when registration will begin. For anyone who cannot attend, the company plans to offer some of its sessions and keynotes virtually.

Microsoft also announced it plans to revamp its partner-based event, which has been known as Microsoft Inspire. Today's blog post indicates that the event will be getting a name change. It will also remain a virtual event as it has been since 2020. The new partner event will be held sometime in July.

Microsoft added that partner companies can also attend the Ignite event in November for an in-person experience. Ignite will also be the place for Microsoft to celebrate its Partner of the Year Award winners.