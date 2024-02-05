The Amazon Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 15 are close to their all-time low prices right now

Two of Amazon's Echo Show smart displays currently are available with some big discounts that take their prices down to nearly their all-time low levels. You can get the Amazon Echo Show 15 for $199.99 right now, which is an $80 discount from its $279.99 MSRP, and just $15 above its lowest price point. The Amazon Echo Show 8 is priced at $89.99 right now, or $60 off its $149.99 MSRP and only $5 above its lowest-ever price.

Both of these discounts are for everyone, by the way, and not just for Amazon Prime members.

The 15.6-inch Amazon Echo Show 15 smart display is designed to be used in the kitchen or home office, where you can quickly see items like your daily calendar, personal notes, to-do lists, recipes, and more.

It also has a Photo Frame feature that lets you display your family photos on the screen, along with artwork and images from Amazon's photo library It also has the full version of the Amazon Fire TV OS installed. You can access nearly all the major free and premium streaming services, and it even comes with its own Alexa Voice Remote so you can control the Fire TV OS either with its buttons or through voice commands.

The smaller Amazon Echo Show 8 is great for placing on a table next to your bed, or on your home office desk. It has an 8-inch 1,280 x 800 display which can be used in many ways. It can serve as a digital photo screen a way to access streaming services like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, or as a way to conduct video calls with its 13MP camera that supports auto-framing and noise reduction technology.

The Echo Show 8 can also be used to view what your security cameras see inside and outside your home. The smart display can also be set up as a smart home hub for devices that support Zigbee, Matter, and Thread platforms.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

