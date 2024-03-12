Microsoft's second preview update for Visual Studio 17.10 adds GitHub Copilot features

In February, Microsoft released the first preview version of Visual Studio 17.10. It added features such as GitHub Copilot Chat and more. Today, Microsoft has announced that the second preview version of its Visual Studio 17.10 software developer tools is now available to download.

In a blog post, the company outlined some of the new features and updates that it included in Preview 2 of Visual Studio 17.10. One of them lets users get pull request descriptions via GitHub Copilot. The blog post stated:

You can now generate a first draft for your pull request description driven by Copilot analysis of all the changes included in the pull request. You can also view it using the markdown preview. You’ll get assistance in providing important context to your colleagues for their reviews and get the added benefit of ensuring you’re including the right changes in your pull request.

Yet another new GitHub Copilot addition to Visual Studio 17.10 Preview 2 involves the Commit Details window. Microsoft says:

Double click on any commit to open the Commit Details pane in the Git Repository window. Then, click on the “Explain Commit” icon to get a summary of the changes side by side with the code.

Both of these new features will require users have a GitHub Copilot subscription and install the GitHub Copilot Chat Extension for Visual Studio.

Another new addition for Preview 2 should help developers who have wanted some additional text formatting choices. This update now allows users to add italics to their code text, along with strikethrough and underline text options.

You can check out the entire lengthy change log for Visual Studio 17.10 Preview 2 at Microsoft's support site. Developers can report any bugs they encounter in this new version or offer up feedback for this new release as well