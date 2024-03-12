Sony's God of War is now available DRM-free from GOG store

PlayStation titles have been shedding their exclusivity statuses and arriving to PC for a few years now, but them going completely DRM-free has still been rather rare occurrences. Today, the GOG store received God of War, the 2018-released, award-winning game by Santa Monica Studio that reimagined the franchise for modern platforms. There's a handy 50% off discount attached to the release to celebrate the arrival too.

God of War continues the tale of Kratos as he raises his son Atreus in the mythical lands where Norse gods and monsters still roam. Instead of a fixed camera, the series moved to a third-person over the shoulder perspective with this entry. Moreover, Kratos uses a battle axe here, leaving behind the iconic chained blades from the classic games.

The PC version also ships with additional enhancements over the PlayStation version. This includes enhanced graphics, DLSS and FSR upscaling tech, keyboard and mouse support (in addition to controllers), and ultra-wide monitor support.

God of War was first revealed as coming to GOG without any DRM-free almost half a year ago, soon after the launch of Days Gone on it. During the gap, Sony released Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on the store, offering another option for fans on PC to pick up the PlayStation Studios titles other than Steam and Epic Games Store.

It's unclear if more PlayStation Studios ports are planned for the GOG store. The community DRM-free wishlist page of the platform is already being flooded with votes for Ghost of Tsushima and Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, two PlayStation titles that are already set to drop their exclusivity status soon and hit PC, but not on GOG just yet.

The DRM-free version of God of War on the GOG store currently costs $24.99 to purchase on the GOG store thanks to a launch discount that will end on March 29, 2024. Following that, the title will be $49.99 just like on other platforms.