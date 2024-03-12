Microsoft has added the GPT-4 Turbo LLM to the free version of Copilot

Microsoft is boosting the performance of its Copilot generative AI chatbot today. It has been confirmed that all free Copilot users can now access the GPT-4 Turbo large language model from OpenAI.

Previously, accessing the GPT-4 Turbo LLM was available with the purchase of Microsoft's Copilot Pro service, which costs $20 a month. However, in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account today, Mikhail Parakhin, Microsoft’s head of Advertising and Web Services, announced that GPT-4 Turbo is now available for free Copilot users "after quite some work"

After quite some work, GPT4-Turbo replaced GPT-4 in the Copilot free tier. Pro users can still choose the older model, if prefer (there is a toggle). — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) March 12, 2024

Microsoft's generative AI partner OpenAI first announced GPT-4 Turbo in November 2023. It offers users access to a much larger 128L context window, which means people can have one single text prompt that can be as long as 300 pages. Microsoft first announced it would add ChatGPT-4 Turbo support in December, and then it did so with a subscription to Copilot Pro.

Parakhin added that Copilot Pro subscribers who prefer to keep using the older GPT-4 LLM in Copilot, can click on a toggle that will let them switch to that model.

This week has actually been a fair big one for the Copilot team. On Monday, Microsoft confirmed that all Copilot Pro users can now access Copilot GPT Builder. The new tool allows users to create their own custom chatbots that can answer more specific questions on targeted subjects without any programming knowledge. Those Copilot Pro subscribers can then share their custom chatbots with anyone, even people who don't have a Copilot Pro account, on both mobile devices and PCs.

A recent leak of some promotional materials from Samsung may indicate even more new Copilot features will be revealed soon, including better integration with Copilot and Microsoft's Phone Link app with Samsung's Galaxy smartphones.