Microsoft's Xbox Partner Preview streaming event will show off third-party games on March 6

After Sony's State of Play event in January and Nintendo's Direct Partner Event in February, it's now Microsoft's turn to show off upcoming games from third-party developers and publishers. The company just announced its Xbox Partner Preview streaming event that will be held on Wednesday, March 6, starting at 10 am Pacific time (1 pm Eastern time).

Microsoft says the event will last 30 minutes and will include over 12 new trailers from upcoming games. They will consist of titles from publishers like EA, which will show off a new trailer for Tales of Kenzera: Zau. Capcom will also show a new trailer for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and Nexon will have a new look at The First Berserker: Khazan.

Microsoft also stated that there will be all-new game reveals and release date announcements. While the games announced during the event will be coming to Xbox, Windows, and Xbox Game Pass, many of the titles will likely be released for PlayStation and Switch consoles as well. Keep in mind that since this has been labeled as a "Partner Event," we do not expect to get any updates, reveals, or gameplay trailers for any of Microsoft's upcoming first-party titles.

The event will be streamed by the official Xbox Twitch channel, along with its official YouTube channel. The YouTube stream will be available in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. There will also be support for American Sign Language, British Sign Language, and English Audio Descriptions during the event.

There will also be subtitles for a number of different languages, and Microsoft says it will be adding subtitle support for Bengali, Māori, Punjabi (Gurmukhi), Swahili, Tamil, Urdu, and Zulu for the first time. This will apparently be a test to see if there is enough interest to keep that support for future streaming Xbox events.