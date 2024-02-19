The next Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase event is coming Wednesday, Feb. 21

Today may be a holiday in the US, but it's been a somewhat busy one for announcing upcoming online game reveal events. Earlier, we got word of next week's Nacon Connect event, and now we are getting an invite to watch a new Nintendo Direct event.

A #NintendoDirect: Partner Showcase is coming! Watch on-demand via YouTube on 2/21 at 6am PT for around 25 mins of info focused on #NintendoSwitch games coming in the first half of 2024 from our publishing and development partners.



Stay tuned here: https://t.co/ZIAs64iWbK pic.twitter.com/CTrAC02G4d — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 19, 2024

Nintendo announced on its X (formerly Twitter) account that its first online Direct event of 2024 will be held starting at 6 am Pacific time (9 am Eastern time) on Wednesday, February 21. The event will be shown on the company's official YouTube channel.

However, this Nintendo Direct will not focus on new and upcoming games from the company. Rather this will be a Partner Showcase event. Nintendo says we can expect about 25 minutes of new and upcoming Switch games that are coming from their "publishing and development partners" that will be due sometime in the first half of 2024.

While that may be a bit disappointing for some hardcore Nintendo fans, it's also true that Partner Showcase events do reveal some upcoming games that are coming to the Switch and also for rival platforms like Microsoft's Xbox, Sony's PlayStation, and the PC. In fact, it's possible we could learn that a number of Microsoft titles are coming to the Switch in this showcase.

This news of an upcoming Nintendo Direct event comes just a few days after a number of unconfirmed reports claimed the company has decided to delay the launch of the Switch 2 console from late 2024 to the first quarter of 2025. Nintendo has not commented on those reports. However, they were more than enough to cause a big 5.84 percent drop in Nintendo's stock in Tokyo today according to Barron's.