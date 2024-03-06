Xbox Partner Preview Roundup: Release dates for Frostpunk 2; Final Fantasy XIV and more

Microsoft streamed its first Xbox Partner Preview event for 2024 earlier today. It used the event primarily to show off new gameplay trailers for 13 third-party games. Most will be coming to Xbox consoles, and some to PC and Game Pass.

Here's a roundup of the games that were featured in the Xbox Preview Program:

Sleight of Hand - This newly announced title from Riffraff Games is described as a "hard boiled 3rd-person stealth sim. It's coming to Xbox and Xbox Game Pass but there's no release date:

The Sinking City 2 - Frogware's sequel to its horror-themed game was officially announced today. It's coming sometime in 2025 for Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Monster Jam Showdown - Developer Milestone will launch this monster truck racing game for Xbox consoles later in 2024.

Creatures of Ava - This fantasy themed creature collecting game is coming in 2024 to Xbox, PC, and Xbox Game Pass

Final Fantasy XIV - Square Enix's fantasy MMO is finally launching for Xbox consoles on March 21.

Frostpunk 2 - The sequel to the post-apocalypse city builder set in a frozen environment has a July 25 release date for the PC, and it's coming to PC Game Pass as well. A beta will launch in April.

Tales of Kenzera: Zau - Developer Surgent Studios and Electronic Arts will release this side-scrolling action-adventure game on April 23 for Xbox Series X|S and Windows.

The Alters - The first gameplay trailer for this unusual sci-fi survival and base-building game is coming to Xbox, PC, and Xbox Game Pass but does not yet have a release date.

Unknown 9: Awakening - This third person action game from Reflector and Bandai Namco is coming in summer 2024 for Xbox consoles.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess - Capcom's action game centered on Japanese Folklore is coming later in 2024 for Xbox, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

The First Berserker: Khazan - Nexon's action-RPG based on the Dungeon & Fighter franchise is coming to the Xbox Series X|S but with no release date.

Griefville in Roblox - Roblox players can check out this shooter, which includes a cameo from the movie doll monster Chucky, right now for Xbox consoles.

