Here's when and where to watch the Microsoft Xbox Partner Preview event and what to expect

Just a couple of months after Microsoft held its 2024 Developer_Direct streaming event that showcased some of its upcoming first-party games, and a third-party title from Square Enix, the company is holding yet another streaming event, the Xbox Partner Preview, later today, March 6.

So when is the Xbox Partner Preview being held, and how can you watch it? That's what we will tell you now, along with what you can expect to see, and even some speculation on what might be revealed.

What is the Xbox Partner Preview?

This is a semi-annual event where Microsoft shows off games from third-party publishers that will be coming to its Xbox, Windows, and Xbox Game Pass platforms

When is the Xbox Partner Preview being held?

The event will begin streaming at 1 pm Eastern time (1o am Pacific) later today (Wednesday, March 6)

How can I watch it?

Microsoft will stream the event on its Xbox YouTube channel. Twitch users can also stream the event on Microsoft's Xbox channel as well.

How long will the event last?

Microsoft says the streaming event should last about 30 minutes.

How many games will be shown?

Microsoft says over 12 trailers for upcoming games will be shown during the Partner Event.

What games have been announced for the event?

Officially, Microsoft says new trailers for at least three upcoming games will be shown as part of the Partner Event:

Tales of Kenzera: Zau , a "Metroidvania' game from developer Surgent Studios and publisher Electronic Arts.

, a "Metroidvania' game from developer Surgent Studios and publisher Electronic Arts. Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess , the Japanese folklore-based game from developer-publisher Capcom.

, the Japanese folklore-based game from developer-publisher Capcom. The First Berserker: Khazan, an action-RPG from developer Neople and publisher Nexon.

Microsoft says we can also expect all new game reveals and release date announcements in addition to new gameplay from previously announced games.

Will we see new gameplay and new reveals from Microsoft's first-party titles during the event?

No. Microsoft will only be showing games from third-party publishers today. It will likely wait until June 2024 to offer up some info on its upcoming first-party titles during its annual Xbox Games Showcase event.

Having said that, Stoic Games plans to hold a Twitch event on Thursday, March 7 at 5 pm Eastern time to show off new gameplay and info from Towerborne, its upcoming action-adventure game that will be published by Xbox Game Studios in 2024.

What other game announcements might be made during the Xbox Partner Preview?

While this is just speculation on our part, it is interesting timing that the X account for the Multiverse brawler from Warner Bros. Games posted a teaser message on Tuesday after several months of silence. Could the Xbox Partner Preview include a reveal of when the game will be coming back?

We also hope there's news on a release date during the event for Still Wakes The Deep, the first-person horror game from developer The Chinese Room that will be a timed exclusive for Xbox, Xbox Game Pass, and PC platforms. It's been slated to debut in early 2024.