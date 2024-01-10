Instagram might add auto-translated captions and pinch-to-zoom for profile pictures

Instagram might add a new accessibility feature to its app in the future. The social media giant is working on the ability to auto-translate captions in Reels, according to Alessandro Paluzzi, who has previously revealed underdevelopment Instagram features.

#Instagram is working on the ability to auto-translate your captions in #Reels 👀 pic.twitter.com/HujSykLFJn — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) January 10, 2024

As the name says, the feature will automatically translate video captions into the language preferred by the viewer. A screenshot of the feature posted by the leaker suggests Instagram might add a new toggle button in the accessibility settings to enable it.

Instagram lets you see captions on Reels posted on the platform, however, they are only offered in English at the moment. Instagram captions let you know what is being said without relying on the audio, which can be helpful for users with limited hearing ability.

You can enable captions on Instagram by going to the app's settings. Alternatively, you can tap on the three-dot menu button in the bottom-right corner of a Reel, then tap on Manage captions.

#Instagram is working on the ability to pinch-to-zoom on the profile picture 👀 pic.twitter.com/wDrNtdFBdK — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) January 10, 2024

The Meta-owned company is also working on a small update that lets you pinch-to-zoom on the profile picture of an account. This will be a step up from its previous addition last year when Instagram allowed users to enlarge profile pictures by tapping on them.

Instagram is working on a stream of other features such as animated emojis for DMs, turning off read receipts, collaborative carousel posts, multiple audience lists, and more. It recently launched a sticker to turn Stories into templates, a generative AI editing tool, a Reels download option, and the ability to share Reels with close friends.

In separate news, Turkish authorities have forced Instagram's parent company Meta to pay $160,000 daily amidst ongoing investigations. Meta has been on the radar of several government bodies in recent months, including New Mexico.