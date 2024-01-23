More Avowed info and gameplay was shown during today's official Xbox Podcast episode

Last week, Microsoft streamed its 2024 Developer_Direct event showing off new gameplay and info for four of its first-party games for Xbox and PC platforms that are scheduled to be released this year.

One of those four games that got the spotlight during the event was the long-awaited fantasy RPG Avowed from developer Obsidian Entertainment. However, we didn't have to wait very long for a lot more of Avowed to be shown and revealed. The latest episode of the official Xbox Podcast focuses on the game, with a lot of new footage and info as well.

The podcast episode showed off extended footage of the quest from Avowed that was shown during the Developer Direct event, along with commentary from the game's overall director Carrie Patel, and its Gameplay Director Gabe Paramo. Even more info was posted on Xbox Wire today.

One thing that makes Avowed interesting is that it is set in the same fantasy universe as Obsidian's earlier Pillar of Eternity RPG games. The new footage shows off a section of the game's location of The Living Lands called Shatterscarp.

One of the new game's big features is how player characters can mix and match abilities like magic, swordplay, and others, so they are not limited to a class with a set list of features. This can lead to some interesting combat combos, such as using a magic wand to cast a freeze spell on an enemy and then shattering them with a sword.

Paramo stated:

You can light guys on fire, you can freeze them, you can shock them, you have objects in the environment you can interact with. They’re not just on weapons, on wands – you might find it on swords, certain abilities might cause elemental damage.

The game will also feature companions to the player characters, who can help them in combat, but can also serve as guides and advisors as they explore this world.

Avowed is due out sometime this fall for the PC and Xbox Series X|S consoles. It will also be available via Xbox Game Pass.