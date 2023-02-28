Original Fallout: New Vegas developers think a graphics upgrade would be "awesome"

Fallout: New Vegas is widely considered to be one of the best entries in the post-apocalypse RPG series. Released in 2010, it was created by developer Obsidian Entertainment, which was formed by team members who had worked on the first two Fallout games back when the franchise was owned by Interplay.

Obsidian has since worked on a number of other games, and in 2018 it was announced that Microsoft had acquired the studio. A few years later, in 2021, Microsoft acquired ZeniMax, the current owner of the Fallout franchise. Since both Obsidian and ZeniMax are now owned by Microsoft, many fans have expressed interest in Obsidian developing a sequel, or at the very least, a graphically remastered version of the original.

In a new interview with TheGamer.com primarily to promote Obsidian's upcoming release of The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition, team members expressed an interest in going back and producing a graphic remaster of Fallout: New Vegas. It quotes Obsidian's co-game director Tim Cain as saying, "Not that it's up to me, but wouldn't a graphical remaster of Fallout New Vegas be awesome?" The developer's other game director Leonard Boyarsky agreed with Cain, saying, "It would be awesome."

Of course, Obsidian is very busy working on new games for its current owner Microsoft. One is Avowed, a first-person fantasy RPG first announced in June 2020. The other game is The Outer Worlds 2, first revealed in June 2021. So Obsidian may not have time for a revamp of Fallout: New Vegas, although it's possible a graphical upgrade could be handled by another developer under Obsidian's supervision.

In 2022, online rumors claimed Microsoft was starting to think about a Fallout: New Vegas sequel, but that's likely to be years away, considering Obsidian's game development roadmap.

Source: TheGamer.com