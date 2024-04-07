New low-cost Apple iPad and iPad mini may not launch until late 2024

If you were hoping that Apple might launch a new version of its standard iPad tablet soon or even a new version of the smaller iPad mini, you might be disappointed. A new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, via his Power One newsletter, indicates the team at Cupertino won't be releasing new versions of those tablets until late 2024.

Even when they do launch, don't expect a huge upgrade in terms of designs. Indeed, Gurman, via his unnamed sources, says that the next version of the standard iPad may actually be a lower-cost version of the current 10th generation tablet, which launched back in 2022. As far as the iPad mini, Gurman reports there will be a processor upgrade and likely very little else.

It looks like Apple is making more changes to its two higher-end iPad models. Today's report says the new versions of the iPad Pro and the iPad Air could be announced the week of May 6. Previous rumors have said the new iPad Pro will be offered in 11-inch and 13-inch versions and will include Apple's in-house M3 processor. They will also be the first Pro models with OLED displays. Gurman stated today that the upgrade will likely make them more expensive than the current iPad Pro models, which normally start at $749.

The new iPad Air has been rumored to be released in a 10.9-inch version with a new and larger 12.9-inch variant. New versions of iPad accessories like the Magic Keyboard and the Apple Pencil will reportedly launch at the same time as the iPad Pro and iPad Air.

Gurman also reports that Apple is in the early stages of looking into making iPads with foldable screens. However, there's a big caveat. Apple doesn't like the center display crease that's part of current foldable smartphones like the ones Samsung has for its Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold devices. If Apple can't get rid of that crease, it may decide not to go forward with foldable iPads.