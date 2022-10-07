No Man's Sky 4.0 update overhauls the experience for new and returning players

Hello Games has been delivering major updates to its space exploration and survival game No Man's Sky since its release in 2016. Coming in as the fourth content update of the year is Waypoint, bumping the game's version number to 4.0 and introducing a whole slate of changes and features. The update lands just as No Man's Sky launches on the Nintendo Switch.

Possibly the biggest addition to the game in 4.0 is the ability to create custom difficulty settings. Players can tinker with the economy, combat, survival elements, and more create the most optimal game experience they desire. Also, in addition to the Normal, Survival, and Creative difficulty presets, Hello Games has now introduced a Relaxed mode made specifically to reduce the grind of the sandbox.

For those looking for more performance, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 has also been added as a temporal upscaling option. It promises to preserve high image quality while improving frame rates for PC players using almost any graphics solution from AMD, Nvidia, or Intel.

Greatly increased level caps, redesigned inventory management pages, a new information portal for returning players to catch up on previously added features are now here too. Also available are new ease of use additions like the ability to disable head bob, an auto save function, faster scanning, and much more are a part of the update too.

The complete list of changes included in the No Man's Sky 4.0 Waypoint update can be found on the changelog page here. The update is now available for players on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.