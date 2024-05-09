Meta's Threads now shows the total view count of your post

Meta-owned Threads has made a new addition to the type of metrics it displays for the content you post on the platform. Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced that the text-first social media app now shows the "total view count" for your posts, in addition to likes, comments, and reposts.

Mosseri wrote in a post that "it’s important that people understand how their Threads posts perform, so we’re rolling out the ability to tap anywhere on a post to display its total view count. We’ve got more work to do, but I think this is a great first step in giving creators the some of the data they’ve been asking for."

A support document mentions that the views counter appears at the top of your post on Threads. It shows a single number for the views your post generates on Threads, and through Instagram where Threads posts are displayed as carousels in the user's feed.

While general users and creators can get insights on how their posts perform, a user pointed out in the comments that the views count for the posts is publicly visible and not limited to the author. Mosseri's post didn't include information on whether the views count can be disabled or made private to the author.

Threads is a growing social media platform with over 150 million monthly active users, per the latest numbers shared by Mark Zuckerberg during Meta's Q1 2024 earnings call. The Instagram spin-off added several new features in recent weeks, including the ability to filter offensive words and limit who can Quote your posts on the platform.

Threads had no plans to introduce direct messaging at the time of launch, but now, the feature is reportedly in the works. Meta is also working to improve cross-posting between Threads and Instagram. In a future update, Instagram settings will get a new toggle button, allowing users to share image posts from Instagram to Threads.