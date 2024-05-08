Rufus 4.5 beta is out with UEFI media validation and various improvements

Rufus users can try out a new beta release of the app. Version 4.5 is now available on GitHub with runtime UEFI media validation and various fixes and improvements, such as an increased buffer size for copying ISO files and security patches. With the latest beta release, Rufus can perform MD5 hash verification on each boot. More information about MD5 checksum UEFI validation is available on this GitHub page.

Here is what is new in Rufus 4.5 beta:

Add a new advanced option, that adds runtime UEFI media validation to suitable images (Windows, most Linux)

Move the Use Rufus MBR advanced option to a cheat mode (Alt-A)

Fix truncation of VHDX images, as well as a benign error message when writing VHD/VHDX

Fix support for Linux persistence in some configurations (Mint, Ubuntu 24.04)

Fix multiple potential vulnerabilities (with thanks to Mansour Gashasbi)

Update internal GRUB to version 2.12

Update UEFI:NTFS to latest (now always uses the ntfs-3g driver, rather than the buggy AMI NTFS one)

Increase buffer size when copying ISO files, in an attempt to minimize the AMI NTFS UEFI driver bug

Improve partition creation handling

Don't display the WUE dialog when a conflicting unattend.xml already exists

You can download Rufus 4.5 beta from its GitHub repository on the "Releases" page. Stable versions (installable and portable) are also available on the official website.

While most users may prefer the official Media Creation Tool, Rufus is a great option to have when installing Windows 11 on unsupported hardware or fixing the operating system and its quirks, such as automatic drive encryption without any warning during the setup process, hardware requirements, or the need to use a Microsoft Account during the setup.

Just keep in mind that Rufus will not help you run Windows 11 version 24H2 on some very old x86 processors and some Qualcomm Snapdragon ARM chips.