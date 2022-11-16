Nvidia 526.98 WHQL driver has support for RTX 4080, Spider-Man Miles Morales, and more

Graphics card owners on the green team now have a brand-new driver waiting for them. Nvidia has released the GeForce Game Ready 526.98 WHQL driver, and it carries support for the newly arriving RTX 4080, several upcoming games, and other features.

In addition to its latest $1,199 RTX GPU drop, Nvidia has added day-one support for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Warhammer 40,0000: Darktide, and the Dragonflight expansion pack for World of Warcraft with this driver. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak players should also update to this release if they want to utilize the game's new DLAA implementation.

Moreover, the 526.98 driver enables the use of DLSS Frame Generation with Vsync while G-Sync is also enabled. Support for HDR10+ Gaming standard is here with the driver too.

Here are all the bug fixes included in this release, including one for the elusive Desktop Window Manager GPU usage issue:

G-SYNC logo is not displayed in the LG OLED TV menu when connected to GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs [3849595]

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection may crash when launched on a GeForce GTX 10 series GPU [3841379]

[QNIX QX2710/Fujitsu Siemens SL23T-1/Dell UP2715K/ HP Z27q] Unable to select the native resolution of certain monitors from the Windows display settings [3833829][3833632][3689061]

[Daz Studio] Application crashes after updating to latest driver when trying to run simulation [3838022]

Desktop Window Manager (dwm.exe) service may report significantly higher GPU usage on certain PC configurations [3830387/3739997]

Maxon - Cinema4D + Redshift3D vidmemory allocations cause TDR or Driver Crash [3659104]

Here are the known issues:

Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030]

[DirectX 12] Shadowplay recordings may appear over exposed when Use HDR is enabled from the Windows display settings. [200742937]

Older versions of Minecraft Java Edition show corruption on screen [3870232]

MSI Afterburner is not prioritizing GPU temp limit over power when selected in app [3858911]

[RTX 40 series] Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition may show random screen flash during gameplay [3793355]

[GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may display flickering when staring at the sky [3858016]

Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]

The Nvidia 526.98 Game Ready driver is now available via the GeForce Experience app. Standalone links can be found below. The release notes can be read here.

Desktop GPUs:

GeForce Game Ready Driver Download: Windows 11, 10 – DCH

Notebook GPUs:

GeForce Game Ready Driver Download: Windows 11, 10 – DCH