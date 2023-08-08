Nvidia 536.99 driver offers Baldur's Gate 3 and Texas Chain Saw Massacre optimizations

Nvidia rolled out a new driver update today for owners of its graphics cards, and it's carrying support for one of the most popular games of the year. The GeForce Game Ready 536.99 WHQL-certified driver brings official support for Baldur’s Gate 3 alongside The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and Gord. For Intel graphics users, the company's driver for Baldur's Gate 3 landed last week. Nothing has come up from AMD's camp yet.

Baldur’s Gate 3 launched out of early access on PC last week and enjoyed toppling most of the top played games on Steam. While many have already put in dozens of hours into the vast world Larian Studios has created, Nvidia is recommending users install this driver to make use of its "additional optimizations and enhancements." The company did not detail what these updates are.

According to Nvidia's own testing, using the DLSS 2 upscaling tech can increase the performance of RTX 40 series graphics cards in the game by 93% on average:

Meanwhile, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, an asymmetrical multiplayer horror game based on the iconic horror movie, is launching on August 18, and this driver is providing support for that release. Lastly, today's driver also brings support for the upcoming single-player adventure Gord that releases on August 17.

The 536.99 driver has some fixed issues as well:

[Control][DX12] Cut scenes and videos show tearing and partial jitter [4084000]

[Battlefield 2042] Game stability can decrease when applying GeForce Experience Freestyle filters. [4170804]

[GeForce Experience] Game stability can decrease when applying a GeForce Experience Freestyle filter in certain games while using DLSS 3 Frame Generation [4171660]

[Dead Space] Game stability issues [4140545]

[Elgato Wave Link] Potential audio issues with NVIDIA Broadcast effects [3752618]

There are a couple of known issues to look out for:

[Halo Infinite] Significant performance drop is observed on Maxwell-based GPUs. [4052711]

[DaVinci Resolve] This driver implements a fix for creative application stability issues seen during heavy memory usage. We’ve observed some situations where this fix has resulted in performance degradation when running DaVinci Resolve. This will be addressed in an upcoming driver release. [4172676]

The Nvidia 536.99 Game Ready driver is now available via the GeForce Experience app while standalone download links can be found below. Here are the release notes (PDF).

Desktop GPUs:

GeForce Game Ready Driver Download: Windows 11, 10 – DCH

Notebook GPUs:

GeForce Game Ready Driver Download: Windows 11, 10 – DCH