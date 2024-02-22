Nvidia 551.61 driver brings Nightingale and Nvidia App Beta support

Nvidia has pushed out a brand-new driver for graphics card users from the green team. The GeForce Game Ready 551.61 WHQL-certified driver comes with official support for one newly-released title, as well as Nvidia's new control center app that was just announced.

The early access launch of Nightingale happened on February 20, and this latest driver is a recommend install for anyone jumping into the fantasy world. The co-op survival title features DLSS 3 and Reflex technologies from Nvidia too, making this an important driver to have especially for RTX 40 series owners.

As for the Nvidia App, it's a new software solution that is combining the offerings of Nvidia Control Panel, GeForce Experience, and RTX Experience apps. It's a beta release that is happening today.

"Featuring a unified GPU control center, the NVIDIA app allows fine-tuning of game and driver settings from a single place, while introducing a redesigned in-game overlay for convenient access to powerful gameplay recording tools, performance monitoring overlays, and game enhancing filters, including innovative new AI-powered filters for GeForce RTX users," explains the company.

Head over here to get a full rundown of the Nvidia App's features and how to download the newly-released beta.

There are bug fixes included in this release too:

Fixed Gaming Bugs Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege: Stability issues when running Vulkan API [4460050] Fixed General Bugs RTX Video HDR: Tone mapping not working properly with custom HDR brightness values in Windows [4472972]

Chrome/Edge Browsers: Poor black level quality in SDR video playback with Windows HDR setting enabled [4492243]

NVIDIA Freestyle: Filter settings are not saved after quitting game [4472656]

Adobe Substance 3D: Stager unable to initialize the viewport [4403960]

Adobe Substance 3D: Vulkan version of Substance Painter cannot be launched [4425856]

Currently known issues that are still being worked on are these:

[Netflix] Display issues for videos when using Edge browser. Recommend using Windows Netflix application as workaround. [4388454]

GeForce GTX 10/RTX 20 series: PC may randomly freeze when Windows Hardware- Accelerated GPU Scheduling and NVIDIA SLI are both enabled [4009884]

The Nvidia 551.61 Game Ready driver is now available via the GeForce Experience app while standalone download links can be found below. Here are the release notes (PDF).

Desktop GPUs:

GeForce Game Ready Driver Download: Windows 11, 10 – DCH

Notebook GPUs:

GeForce Game Ready Driver Download: Windows 11, 10 – DCH