NVIDIA GeForce 536.23 WHQL graphics driver adds F1 23 and Aliens: Dark Descent support

NVIDIA has just released its latest graphics driver for its GeForce GPU cards. The new 536.23 WHQL graphics driver includes Game Ready support for two games and more.

The driver supports EA Sports' new F1 23 racing sim game, which launches on June 16. That includes support for NVIDIA DLSS 2 at launch and NVIDIA DLSS 3 support to be added in a post-launch update.

NVIDIA added:

All GeForce RTX gamers will also receive the highest possible frame rates when activating immersive ray-traced reflections, shadows and ambient occlusion thanks to dedicated ray tracing cores on each GeForce RTX GPU. And GeForce GTX 900 Series and newer gamers can make F1 23’s racing even more responsive with NVIDIA Reflex.

The driver is also Game Ready for Aliens: Dark Descent. The top-down tactical sci-fi game, set in the Aliens movie universe, is developed by Tindalos Interactive and published by Focus Entertainment and will launch on June 20.

The new driver also add support for GeForce Experience’s Optimal Settings for seven recent games:

Diablo IV

Starship Troopers: Extermination

Street Fighter 6

System Shock

The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum

The Outlast Trials

Voidtrain

Finally, eight new monitors have added support for NVIDIA's G-Sync technology:

ASUS PG38UQ

ASUS VG27AQ3A

ASUS VG279QM1A

ASUS VG27AQML1A

LG 27GR83Q

LG 32GR93U

Panasonic MZ1500

Panasonic MZ980Y

The new driver also fixes a few bugs:

Fixed Gaming Bugs [Microsoft Flight Simulator] Game may randomly crash when playing in DX12 mode after updating to driver 531.41 [4051526]

[Red Dead Redemption] Game shows random stability issues [4140319] Fixed General Bugs Fast sync caps the game FPS to the monitors maximum refresh rate [4114157]

Surface Book/Surface Studio stuck at lowest clock speeds when running on battery [4063597]

When using multiple monitors which support adaptive sync, users may see random flicker on certain displays when G-SYNC is enabled after updating to driver 535.98 [4138119]

[ON1 Photo RAW] Application crashing [4114127]

You can download the new NVIDIA GeForce 536.23 WHQL graphics driver for desktops directly from the company's site. The notebook driver can be found here while release notes are here.