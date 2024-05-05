Helldivers 2 on Steam can't be bought in 177 countries due to PSN linking requirement

Sony's decision this week to require that Helldivers 2 PC players on Steam link their game to a PlayStation Network account is resulting in some major consequences. Valve has now removed the popular third-person sci-fi shooter from developer Arrowhead Game Studios for sale in 177 countries.

Helldivers 2 is no longer purchasable in 177 countries where PSN is not available (but some are still available like Baltics).



This game has now received 215,000 negative reviews. pic.twitter.com/jJrb9QFafR — SteamDB (@SteamDB) May 5, 2024

That development was revealed by SteamDB in an X (formerly Twitter) post today. The reason is that gamers in those countries cannot currently sign in to a PSN account as Sony doesn't support the online gaming network in those locations. As we have reported earlier, new Helldivers 2 players will need to create a PSN account and link it to their Steam account to play the game starting on Monday, May 6.

On Friday, Arrowhead Game Studios CEO Johan Pilestedt posted on his own X account that the developer is having discussions "with our partners at PlayStation and trying to find a solution" for this current problem.

Is this the moment to tweet "What? You guys don't have phones?" 😵‍💫



On serious note: We are talking solutions with PlayStation, especially for non-PSN countries. Your voice has been heard, and I am doing everything I can to speak for the community - but I don't have the final… — Pilestedt (@Pilestedt) May 5, 2024

In a new post on X today, he reiterated that they are having talks with Sony about this problem, stating "Your voice has been heard, and I am doing everything I can to speak for the community - but I don't have the final say."

Pilestedt also took some of the responsibility for this situation in a follow-up X post, stating

I do have a part to play. I am not blameless in all of this - it was my decision to disable account linking at launch so that players could play the game. I did not ensure players were aware of the requirement and we didn't talk about it enough. We knew for about 6 months before launch that it would be mandatory for online PS titles.

Meanwhile, Helldivers 2 continues to get review-bombed on its Steam page, with players expressing their negative comments on the PSN linking requirement.