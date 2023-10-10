NVIDIA 537.58 WHQL driver is out with Forza Motorsport and CoD Modern Warfare III support

Forza Motorsport

NVIDIA has released a new graphics driver for supported GPUs. Version 537.58 is now rolling out with optimizations and DLSS support for Forza Motorsport (launched globally today on Steam, Microsoft Store, and Xbox), Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Open Beta (global launch on November 10, 2023), and Lords of the Fallen (October 13 launch).

With the latest driver, Lords of the Fallen can output more than double the standard frame rates when running on a system with an RTX 40 Series graphics card using DLSS 3 Frame Generation tech. You can find more information and detailed performance uplifts in Lords of the Fallen in a post published on the official NVIDIA website.

Here is the complete changelog:

Game Ready for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS technology. This includes the launch of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Open Beta, Forza Motorsport, and Lords of the Fallen.

Fixed Gaming Bugs

  • Add Microsoft Store/Xbox Game Pass application profile for Lies of P [4290286]

Fixed General Bugs

  • [GeForce RTX 4060] GPU monitoring utilities reporting incorrect idle power usage [4186490]
  • Increased DPC latency may be observed when GPU is connected over HDMI 2.1 FRL at 10bpc/12bpc [4253581]

NVIDIA's latest driver supports the following graphics cards:

  • GeForce RTX 40 Series
  • GeForce RTX 30 Series
  • GeForce RTX 20 Series
  • GeForce GTX 16 Series
  • GeForce GTX 10 Series
  • GeForce GTX 900 Series
  • GeForce GTX 700 Series
  • TITAN Series

You can download the NVIDIA 537.58 WHQL driver from the official website or using the GeForce Experience app. Note that NVIDIA's latest drivers are only available on systems running 64-bit Windows 10 and Windows 11. 32-bit Windows 10 and Windows 8.1/8/7 are no longer supported.

Full release notes for the 537.58 WHQL release will be later available here (PDF document).

