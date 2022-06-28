Nvidia 516.59 driver brings support for GTX 1630, Windows 11 22H2, and F1 2022

Alongside the GTX 1630 announcement, Nvidia has updated its graphics driver to version 516.59. The latest Game Ready WHQL driver from Nvidia is now available for download with support for the GeForce GTX 1630 GPU and Windows 11 22H2. Besides, 516.59 brings day-0 optimizations for F1 22, Loopmancer, and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Here are the issues Nvidia fixed in driver 516.59:

[Red Dead Redemption][Vulkan]: Some objects may flicker when player is indoors.

[OpenGL] Minecraft Java Edition may display artifacts when using Optifine shaders.

[OpenGL] Artifacts may appear in Second Life when connecting using third party viewers.

[Neverwinter Nights] Light sources not rendering correctly.

[Vulkan] Path of Exile displays flashing black textures.

[G-SYNC] Games may stutter when bringing up the Xbox app overlay.

[UE5] General UE5 stability improvements.

Also, here is the list of known bugs and issues in today's update:

[NVIDIA Ampere GPU]: With the GPU connected to an HDMI 2.1 audio/video receiver, audio may drop out when playing back Dolby Atmos.

[RTX 30 series] PC monitor may not wake from display sleep when GPU is also connected to an HDMI 2.1 TV, and the TV is powered off.

Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used.

Videos played back in Microsoft Edge may appear green if NVIDIA Image Scaling is enabled upon resuming from hibernate or booting with fastboot.

[DirectX 12] Shadowplay recordings may appear over exposed when Use HDR is enabled from the Windows display settings.

Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled.

[Jurassic World Evolution 2][Microsoft Store] Artifacts may appear in game.

[Prepar3D] Light sources display flashing black boxes.

[MSI GE66 Raider 10UG/MSI GE76 Raider 10UH] Windows brightness setting does not work when notebook is in dedicated GPU mode.

[Destiny 2] Game may randomly freeze after launching game or during gameplay.

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready 516.59 WHQL supports graphics cards starting with the GTX 700 Series on desktops and the GTX 800M Series on laptops. You can download the driver from the official website, and full release notes are available in the documentation.