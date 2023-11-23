NVIDIA GeForce Now adds 18 more games including Chivalry 2, Tropico 6 and more

Today may be Thanksgiving in the US, but that is not stopping NVIDIA from updating its GeForce Now PC game streaming service. It announced 18 more games will be available to stream from its growing library of titles.

Here's what players can look forward to playing on the NVIDIA GeForce Now cloud gaming servers:

Breathedge (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Bus Simulator 21 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Chivalry 2 (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Dungeons 4 (Epic Games Store)

Hexarchy (Steam)

Hearts of Iron IV (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

I Am Future (Epic Games Store)

Imagine Earth (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

The Invincible (Epic Games Store)

Land of the Vikings (Steam)

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

SHENZHEN I/O (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Supraland: Six Inches Under (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

The Surge 2 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Thymesia (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Tropico 6 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

West of Dead (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

In addition, NVIDIA launched a new promotion for GeForce Now in New York City's Time Square this past weekend. One of the square's huge video screens showed a 3D commercial for the service, in partnership with Google's Chromebook Plus laptops and CD Projekt Red's sci-fi RPG Cyberpunk 2077.

The immersive display showcased the power of GeForce NOW on a Chromebook Plus, enabling gamers to stream thousands of titles from popular digital gaming stores from the cloud, right out of the box. Long-time Cyberpunk 2077 fans were also challenged to try their hand at spotting a code hidden in the activation — the latest hint in a long line of clues needed to solve a riddle that has had players guessing for the past three years.

People who purchase a new Chromebook will be able to get a three-month subscription to the NVIDIA GeForce Now Priority subscription plan, which normally costs $9.99 a month.