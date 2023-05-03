Original iPad Air to join Apple's obsolete products graveyard soon

Apple is going to expand its obsolete products list by including the original iPad Air on May 31, according to an internal memo seen by MacRumors. In addition, the company is also expected to make its Thunderbolt Display an obsolete product.

It has been seven years since Apple stopped selling these devices on the market, hence, they're eligible to be labeled as obsolete Apple products. Such devices can no longer get replacement parts or get repaired at Apple Stores and authorized retail partners.

The original iPad Air was announced back in October 2013 featuring the A7 64-bit SoC with Apple's M7 motion co-processor and 1GB RAM. It had a 9.7-inch Retina Display and shipped with Bluetooth 4.0, dual-band WiFi N, a 1.2MP front camera, and a 5MP rear camera. It had iOS 7 out-of-the-box and received iOS 12.5.7 as its latest update which was released in January 2023. However, the original iPad Air didn't have support for the Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

On the other hand, Apple Thunderbolt Display landed on the market in 2011 and the company pulled the plug on it in 2016. Priced at $999, it was a 27-inch 1440p flat panel monitor with support for IPS technology and a 178-degree viewing angle. It came with a built-in FaceTime HD camera, a 2.1 channel speaker system, an ambient light sensor, a Gigabit Ethernet port, three USB 2.0 ports, etc. Moreover, its Thunderbolt connector supported up to five devices via daisy chaining.

