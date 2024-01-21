Palworld has sold over 3 million copies in 40 hours with 1 million concurrent Steam players

Palworld continues to gain more and more players. The open-world survival game with cute and collectible "Pals" from developer Pocket Pair has become the first surprise video game hit for both PC and Xbox platforms.

The developer revealed on Friday that the game had sold over 2 million copies in its first 24 hours. Late on Saturday, Pocket Pair announced on its X (formerly Twitter) account that Palworld has now sold over three million copies in its first 40 hours since it launched as an Early Access game.

#Palworld has sold over 3 million copies in 40 hours since release!



Thank you everyone for playing Palworld!



We are so overwhelmed but also encouraged by this incredible accomplishment!



Please leave a review if you've been enjoying your time in Palworld!

Furthermore, the game has now reached, as of this writing, over 1 million concurrent players on Valve's Steam platform. It's currently the most played game on Steam, beating out Valve's own free-to-play shooter Counter-Strike 2. SteamDB.info shows that Palworld is now the sixth most played game on Steam of all time, in terms of concurrent numbers.

It also looks like the game's initial issues with its servers being overwhelmed by the surge of players trying to sign in have greatly improved. This was likely due to Pocket Pair asking Epic Games to update their backend so it could accommodate the large number of players.

As we have reported before, Palworld is also available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles in a Game Preview version. Xbox and PC Game Pass players can also check out Palworld at no additional cost. There's no word yet on how many Xbox players have tried out the game.

Since the game is an Early Access title, you can expect to see more features and improvements in the months ahead. So far, Pocket Pair has not announced a roadmap for Palworld updates.