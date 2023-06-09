Starfield will reportedly have a €300 'Constellation' physical special edition

Starfield's big dedicated deep dive event is right around the corner, and as is tradition with most showcases, some elements are starting to leak. Bethesda is yet to reveal any special or limited versions of the RPG that will be available for purchase, but a leak suggests two special editions are incoming in addition to the base game.

Highly reliable leaker and data miner Billbil-kun is the source of the latest information. According to the report, which focuses on European prices, the Starfield Standard Edition will cost €69.99 on PC, while the Xbox Series X|S version will be €79.99. Microsoft announced last year that its future AAA Xbox titles will be starting at $69.99 in the US, which tracks with this leak.

Of course, this is the same standard edition that will be available to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscribers as well.

Next up is a Starfield Premium Edition, which the leaker estimates will cost €104.99 on PC and €114.99 on Xbox Series X|S. No information has been shared regarding what this version will include as bonuses on top of the base game. If previous Bethesda releases are anything to go by, it may bundle a season pass for fans to gain access to any future DLC and expansions.

At last, we arrive at the Starfield Constellation Edition, a physical-only special edition. This will reportedly cost €299.99 on both PC and Xbox Series X|S. Once again, the leaker did not share what's included in the package, but it is highly likely that a statue of some sort based on an iconic character or spaceship from the game will be the main draw of this edition.

This is the same leaker that originally revealed that two Starfield-themed Xbox accessories are incoming from Microsoft, a controller, and a headset. They are seemingly being launched on the day of the Xbox Games Showcase/Starfield Direct as well, with the controller already showing up in retail shops.

As always, take leaks with a grain of salt until official information drops from publishers. The Starfield Direct event is kicking off right after the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, June 11. Pre-orders for the highly-anticipated RPG are likely to go live on the same date, so any upcoming special editions should also be revealed during the showcase too.