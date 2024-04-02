When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider, EA Sports PGA Tour, and much more hit Xbox Game Pass soon

Xbox Game Pass

April is here, and that means a new Game Pass wave is incoming too. Microsoft today announced what Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Play players can look forward to in the next couple of weeks.

It's packed with hit indies mostly, but there are some drops, like EA Sports PGA Tour, LEGO 2K Drive, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, from major publishers. Here are all the games that were announced for the subscription services today:

  • Superhot: Mind Control Delete (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now
  • LEGO 2K Drive (Cloud and Console) – April 3
  • Lil Gator Game (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 4
  • EA Sports PGA Tour (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – April 4
  • Kona (Cloud and Console) – April 9
  • Botany Manor (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – April 9
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 11
  • Harold Halibut (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – April 16
Lego 2K Drive

From the bunch, Botany Manor and Harold Halibut are both day one arrivals to Game Pass. At the same time, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can now claim a YouTube Premium 3 Month Trial. This is only available new Premium members, however.

As new games arrive, Microsoft is also letting go of some aging titles from its subscription platforms, and this time it includes hits like Soma, Amnesia Collection, and Back 4 Blood. Here are all the games leaving on April 15:

  • Amnesia Collection (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Amnesia: Rebirth (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Back 4 Blood (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Phantom Abyss (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Research and Destroy (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Soma (Cloud, Console, and PC)

With the first wave of the month out of the way, expect to hear about the next wave of titles in about two weeks on April 16. Don't forget that The Chinese Room's horror game Still Wakes The Deep is coming to Game Pass day one in June too.

