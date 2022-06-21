Permiso's cyber security increased with new cloud detection service

After the recent cyber attacks on QNAP and RSOCKS, it is inevitable to feel unsafe online. To avoid fears, Permiso announced P0 Labs as Venturebeat reports. It is a response and managed detection service that improves Permiso’s cyber security. With P0 Labs, the security team can detect and respond to cyber threats early. The members include the Vice president of P0 Labs, Ian Ahl, and three threat researchers: Nathan Eades, Joshua Gauthier, and Andrew Kraut.

The ‘Cloud Heroes’ also come up with newer solutions to improve cloud security. Ahl explains one hacking incident detected by P0 Labs in three steps in a recent post. It starts with the initial compromise and access by the hacker. Then he shows how the hacker increases these privileges and tries to maintain access. To finish off, he summarizes the harm caused by the hacker. Ahl states, “At Permiso, we find that the majority of incidents we discover or respond to, start with exposed access keys.”

The need for cyber protection is not only for individuals but also for organizations. The increasing cyber protection services are allowing customers a variety of options. Thus, Permiso competes with Obsidian Security and Wiz. In a post today, Ahl also states, “Unfortunately for most organizations, expertise and tooling around cloud security has not advanced at the same rate as cloud adoption.” He acknowledges that cloud environments are also becoming complicated by the day. “At Permiso, we aim to narrow the gap by providing Identity focused Cloud Detection and Response.” said the Vice president.