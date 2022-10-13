Health insurer Medibank becomes the latest victim of cyberattack

Medibank, the health company providing private health insurance and health services to over 3.9 million people in Australia has been hit by a cyberattack.

The incident came to light after the company reported that it had detected some unusual activity on its network although it claims it has found no evidence of customer data access or data loss so far. However, Medibank has assured it is taking all necessary steps to cover for the impact the incident may have caused, and as a precautionary measure, the bank will remove access to some customer-facing systems to reduce the possibility of damage to systems or data loss.

Medibank's official Twitter handle said:

Yesterday the Medibank Group detected unusual activity on its network In response to this event, Medibank took immediate steps to contain the incident, and engaged specialised cyber security firms. At this stage there is no evidence that any sensitive data, including customer data, has been accessed. As part of our response to this incident, Medibank will be isolating and removing access to some customer-facing systems to reduce the likelihood of damage to systems or data loss. We are working around the clock to understand the full nature of the incident, and any additional impact this incident may have on our customers, our people, and our broader ecosystem

Meanwhile, an information page has been put up on the Medibank website to provide the latest updates about the incident and help numbers have been issued to provide the latest updates about the incident. Medibank and ahm (Australian Health Management) customers who would like to have more information about the incident can contact via phone (1300 573 942 for ahm customers and 13 23 31 for Medibank customers).