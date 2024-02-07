Play a part of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, including Zombies, for free from Feb. 8-12

Starting today, Activision is dropping its Season 2 content for its 2023 first-person shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. However, if you have not yet played the latest game in the Call of Duty series, you can check out a small portion of its content for free starting tomorrow, February 8.

Activision's Call of Duty blog confirms the Modern Warfare III free trial will run from February 8 through February 11. It will let users play part of the game's multiplayer maps and modes, and also the entire Modern Warfare Zombies co-op mode.

The maps that will be included in the free trial are as follows:

Stash House (new Season 2 map)

Highrise

Rust

Meat

Shipment

Terminal

Rio

Karachi

Scrapyard

Free trial gamers will be able to play on these maps in Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Team Gun Game modes.

However, we suspect most of the free trial gamers will gravitate to trying out the Modern Warfare Zombies mode. Here's the quick summary:

Modern Warfare Zombies (MWZ) tells an involved and unearthly Dark Aether Zombies story set in the Modern Warfare universe. Expect to undertake missions across different regions that escalate in difficulty, with core Zombies features and a cavalcade of secrets to discover. Ready up for an open-world player versus enemy (PvE) extraction survival experience against some of the biggest enemies in Call of Duty history.

Activision previously offered access to part of Modern Warfare III for free in December 2023. Like that previous free trial, this new one can be accessed with an Xbox Series S or X console, the PlayStation 5 console, and a PC with the game's supported hardware requirements. Season 2 of Modern Warfare III will add a number of new multiplayer maps, a new story chapter in the Zombies mode, and a lot more.