Sony warns of future PS5 sales declines and of a lack of major first-party games for a while

Sony offered a mixed bag of information on the state of its PlayStation business when it released its quarterly financial reports earlier today. The report (in PDF format) showed solid sales for the PlayStation 5 console, with 8.2 million units sold worldwide in the last quarter, which is a record number for the PS5.

However, Sony also cut back on its projections for PS5 sales for its current fiscal year, saying the console will now sell 21 million units for the year rather than the previously predicted 25 million units. In addition, Sony says that we can expect PS5 console sales to start to decline "partially due to its entering the latter half of the console cycle." So far, the PS5 has had a total of 54.7 million units sold since it launched in November 2020.

The company had a solid first-party game release in the fall of 2023 with Insomniac Games's Marvel superhero title, Spider-Man 2. Sony said the game has sold over 10 million copies as of February 4. However, PS5 players have better be very patient with Sony for a while. The company also announced that it does not plan to release any major first-party PS5 games like Spider-Man 2 or a God of War game for the next fiscal year.

The PS5 does have a number of exclusive games from third-party developers that are scheduled to be released in 2024, including Rise of the Ronin and Stellar Blade. It also has the highly anticipated Death Stranding 2: On the Beach from Kojima Productions, which is due to launch in 2025. Insomniac also has another announced Marvel game, Wolverine, that's in the works but does not have a release date.

Sony did not offer any sales updates today for its two big PS5 accessories: The PSVR 2 headset that launched in early 2023 and the PlayStation Portal, the streaming controller that launched in November.