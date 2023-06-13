Power BI introduces org app chart sharing for PowerPoint

Last year, Microsoft introduced Power BI's integration with PowerPoint, ushering the service into a new era of what the tech giant dubbed 'data storytelling'. Since then, the add-in has been updated in various ways to improve the set of capabilities it offers.

Today, the firm has unveiled that charts from organizational apps can now be embedded into PowerPoint presentations now as well. As per Microsoft, the feature that enables org apps' data to be shared with others via PowerPoint had been requested ever since the integration had reached general availability.

Now, upon right-clicking a visual in an organizational app, a couple of new options will be available: namely, "Link to this visual" and "Open in PowerPoint".

Much like the feature already works for reports in workspaces, both options will essentially allow a link to be generated, which can then be used in the Power BI add-in in PowerPoint, as is showcased above.

According to Microsoft, "This new addition gives individuals, teams, and organizations more options to infuse their data and insights in their day-to-day work."

Notably, smart insights, filters, live data, and all such capabilities will be available for charts linked via org apps as well. The capability will be rolled out incrementally, so users can expect it to take a maximum of a few weeks before it reaches them.

Microsoft has introduced several interesting changes in recent months to the way Power BI works. Only last month, the tech giant announced a new end-to-end analytics solution termed 'Fabric', which would be unifying Azure Data, Power BI, and Azure Synapse as a single SaaS product.

The platform was touted as having AI usage as well, in the form of Azure OpenAI and Copilot. In the month before that, the tech giant added the ability for Power BI reports to be embedded directly in Jupyter Notebooks.