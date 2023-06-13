AMD reveals new business and cloud CPUs including the 128-core EPYC 97X4 Series

AMD announced a number of new CPUs made for business and for cloud data centers today at its Data Center and AI Technology Premiere event. That includes two new members of its EPYC processor family, including one that goes up to 128 Zen 4c cores.

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su showed off the new AMD EPYC 97X4 processor on stage at the event. AMD stated the new chips have 256 threads, a clock speed of 2.25Ghz and 256MB of L3 cache. It added:

At the “Data Center and AI Technology Premiere,” AMD was joined by Meta who discussed how these processors are well suited for their mainstay applications such as Instagram, WhatsApp and more; how Meta is seeing impressive performance gains with 4th Gen AMD EPYC 97X4 processors compared to 3rd Gen AMD EPYC across various workloads, while offering substantial TCO improvements over as well, and how AMD and Meta optimized the EPYC CPUs for Meta’s power-efficiency and compute-density requirements.

The company also announced the 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cache. with up to 96 Zen 4 cores. These CPUs are used in computers that handle jobs like computational fluid dynamics, structural analysis, and other high-end duties. Microsoft state it will use these chips for its Azure HBv4 and HX instances.

AMD also announced new Ryzen PRO 7040 Series Mobile processors for Windows 11 business laptops. Some of them include a Ryzen AI chip. AMD stated:

Select AMD Ryzen PRO 7040 Series processors feature Ryzen AI, the world’s first integrated AI engine on an x86 processor. This AI engine revolutionizes business laptops by enabling premium AI experiences. It offers immersive collaboration experiences on platforms like Microsoft Teams and other leading video conferencing applications.

The company also announced the Ryzen PRO 7000 Series processors for business desktops with up to 12 Zen4 cores. The CPUs are designed to fit in AMD Socket AM5 motherboards. All of these CPUs will become generally available from PC makers like HP and Lenovo later in June.