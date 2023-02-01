PowerToys 0.67.0 is out with Quick access system tray launcher, and more

It is update time for those using PowerToys on Windows 10 and 11. Version 0.67.0 is now available for download with numerous fixes, improvements, and minor changes. The highlight of this release is the availability of the Quick access system tray launcher, which you can see in action below.

There's also a good number of fixes included in this release, and perhaps importantly, PowerToys registry settings have been moved from the general machine scope (HKLM) to user scope (HKCU).

Here are the highlights of the update:

Highlights Added an option for PowerToys Run to tab through results instead of context buttons. Thanks @maws6502!

All PowerToys registry entries are moved from machine scope (HKLM) to user scope (HKCU).

Quick access system tray launcher. Thanks @niels9001!

There are no known issues in this release.

And here is your in-depth changelog with improvements and changes for the existing toys:

Awake Disable instead of hiding "Keep screen on" option. FancyZones Refactored and improved code quality. File explorer add-ons Fixed escaping HTML-sensitive characters when previewing developer files. Thanks @davidegiacometti! Image Resizer Improved code quality around a silent crash that was being reported to Microsoft servers. PowerToys Run Add option to tab through results only. Thanks @maws6502!

System plugin - Updated Recycle Bin command to allow opening the Recycle Bin. Thanks @htcfreek!

System plugin - Improved Recycle Bin command to not block PT Run while the deletion is running. Thanks @htcfreek!

System plugin - Small other changes to improve the usability of the Recycle Bin command. Thanks @htcfreek!

WindowWalker plugin - Show all open windows with action keyword. Thanks @davidegiacometti! Quick Accent Added dashes characters. Thanks @Aaron-Junker!

Added Estonian characters. Thanks @jovark!

Added Hebrew characters. Thanks @Evyatar-E!

Added diacritical marks. Thanks @Aaron-Junker!

Added Norwegian characters. Thanks @norwayman22! Settings Fixed URL click crash on the "What's New" screen.

Added quick access system tray launcher. Thanks @niels9001! Documentation Added PowerToys disk usage footprint document.

Fixed some grammar issues on main readme / Wiki. Thanks @CanePlayz! Development Verify notice.md file and used NuGet packages are synced.

Turned on C++ code analysis and incrementally fixing warnings.

Automatically add list of .NET Runtime deps to Installer during build. Thanks @snickler!

Move all installer registry entries to HKCU.

Refactor installer - extract module related stuff from Product.wxs to per-module .wxs file.

Enhance ARM64 build configuration verification. Thanks @snickler!

Helped identify a WebView2 issue affecting PowerToys File explorer add-ons, which has been fixed upstream and released as an update through the usual Windows Update channels.

You can download PowerToys from the Microsoft Store, winget, or its repository on GitHub.