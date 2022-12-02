PowerToys to get Windows 11 Quick Settings-like tool launcher

Microsoft PowerToys is a feature-packed app that frequently gets new capabilities. Finding the necessary tool in the ever-growing list of utilities might become a little tedious, so Microsoft is working on a Windows 11 Quick Settings-like launcher to let you launch your favorite utilities with a couple of clicks in the notification area.

The launcher will allow you to invoke active modules similar to how you manage Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, mobile hotspot, accessibility, rotation lock, and other basic parameters in Windows 11. It will also display activation shortcuts for each tool and provide access to docs, settings, and updates. You can see a prototype of the upcoming PowerToys launcher in the GIF below:

The quick access launcher for PowerToys is a work in progress (the developer behind the idea says there are quite a lot of things to do), so do not expect it to arrive in the upcoming days. You can track the feature's progress on GitHub and contribute to the development process. Meanwhile, check out the recent additions to PowerToys, such as settings backup, a hosts file editor, File Locksmith, and more.

PowerToys is available for free from the Microsoft Store, GitHub, and winget on Windows 10 and 11.

Would you use the new PowerToys launcher, or do you prefer invoking your favorite utilities using regular keyboard shortcuts? Let us know in the comments.