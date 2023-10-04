How to watch Made By Google 2023: Pixel 8 and 8 Pro launch event

Google will host its Made By Google event this week, showcasing the 2023 Pixel 8 lineup. We already know how the upcoming Pixel smartphones will look as the search giant gave sneak peeks in the past few weeks.

The Pixel 8 launch event will be held on October 4 (Wednesday) and you can catch the Made By Google 2023 keynote on its YouTube channel and Google Store website. The official livestream will start in various regions at 10 am ET / 7 am PT / 7:30 pm IST / 3 pm BST / 11 pm HKT respectively.

During the event, Google will talk about its Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. As per a previous report, the devices could be priced at $699 (Pixel 8) and $899 (Pixel 8 Pro) respectively.

Talking about the Pixel 8, it is expected to pack Google's Tensor G3 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and a 120Hz display. In the camera department, it could have a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, and a 10.5 MP shooter on the front.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro is expected to pack 12GB RAM, Tensor G3, and a 120Hz display with variable refresh rate all the way down to 1Hz. Pixel 8 Pro could feature a 50MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide, a 48MP 5x telephoto camera, and a 10.5MP front camera.

Furthermore, a video uploaded to YouTube earlier this year showed a rear temperature sensor on the camera bar of an alleged Pixel 8 Pro unit. While the video was taken down after some time, it's worth noting that similar hardware is visible in Google's official marketing material.

Apart from that, Google will also launch the Pixel Watch 2 at its Made By Google event. As per previous leaks and rumors, the smartwatch is expected to arrive with a Snapdragon W5 SoC, Wear OS 4, and 2GB RAM onboard.

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 will be available for pre-order this week, starting October 4. While the search giant also teased a Porcelain version of the Pixel Buds Pro, it's not known whether it's just a new color variant or an upgraded version of the earbuds.