PowerToys 0.80 is out with Desired State Configuration support and new Peek features

PowerToys 0.80 is now available for download. The latest update introduces Desire State Configuration support, a newer version of Windows App SDK, WebP/WebM and audio support for Peek, and other changes for existing modules.
Here are the update highlights:
- New feature: Desired State Configuration support, allowing the use of winget configure for PowerToys. Check the DSC documentation for more information.
- The Windows App SDK dependency was updated to 1.5.1, fixing many underlying UI issues.
- WebP/WebM files support was added to Peek.
- Audio files support was added to Peek.
- Automated UI testing for FancyZones Editor was added to CI.
And here is the full changelog:
General
- Added a Quick Access entry to access the flyout from PowerToys' tray icon right click menu.
- Added support for Desired State Configuration in PowerToys, allowing the use of winget configure to configure many settings.
Awake
- Fix an issue causing the "Keep screen on" option to disable after Awake deactivated itself.
Color Picker
- Fixed a UI issue causing the color picker modal to hide part of the color bar.
Command Not Found
- Now tries to find a preview version of PowerShell if no stable version is found.
FancyZones
- Fixed a crash loading the editor when there's a layout with an empty name in the configuration file.
- Refactored layout internal data structures and common code to allow for automated testing.
- The pressing of the shift key is now detected through raw input to fix an issue causing the shift key to be locked for some users.
File Explorer add-ons
- Fixed a crash occurring in the Monaco previewer when a file being previewed isn't found by the code behind.
- Fixed an issue in the Markdown previewer adding a leading space to code blocks.
- Fixed wrong location and scaling of preview results on screens with different DPIs.
- Added better clean up code to thumbnail handlers to prevent locking files.
File Locksmith
- Allow multiple lines to wrap when viewing the modal with selected file paths.
Installer
- Fixed the final directory name of the PowerToys Run VSCode Workspaces plugin in the installation directory to match the plugin name.
- Used more generic names for the bootstrap steps, so that "Installing PowerToys" is not shown when uninstalling.
Keyboard Manager
- Fixed an issue that would clear out KBM mappings when certain numpad keys were used as the second key of a chord.
- Added a comment in localization files so that translators won't translate "Text" as "SMS".
Peek
- Added support to .WebP/.WebM files in the image/video previewer.
- Added support for audio files.
- Fixed an issue causing the open file button in the title bar to be un-clickable.
- Fixed an issue when previewing a folder with a dot in the name that caused Peek to try to preview it as a file.
PowerToys Run
- Added a setting to the Windows Search plugin to exclude files and patterns from the results.
- Fixed an issue showing thumbnails caused by a hash collision between similar images.
- Added the "checkbox and multiline text box" additional property type for plugins and improved multiline text handling.
Quick Accent
- Added the Schwa character to the Italian character set.
Registry Preview
- Allow alternative valid names for the root keys.
- Fixed an issue causing many pick file windows to be opened simultaneously.
Screen Ruler
- Updated the measure icons for clarity.
Shortcut Guide
- Updated the Emoji shortcut that is shown to the new Windows key + period (.) hotkey.
Text Extractor
- Fixed issues creating the extract layout on certain monitor configurations.
Video Conference Mute
- Added enable/disable telemetry to get usage data.
Settings
- Added locks to some terms (like the name of some utilities) so that they aren't localized.
- Fixed some shortcuts not being shown properly in the Flyout and Dashboard.
- Updated image for Color Picker and outdated animations for utilities in OOBE.
You can download PowerToys from its GitHub repository or the Microsoft Store.
