Betheda Softworks says it still plans to support and update Redfall

Bethesda Softworks and its parent company Microsoft are releasing its space-based RPG Starfield in early access right now before its official launch on September 5. However, some people are wondering what is the current status of Betheda's last game, Redfall.

The vampire-themed co-op shooter from developer Arkane Austin launched for PC and Xbox platforms in May. However, it received a mediocre response from both game critics and players, and Microsoft's head Phil Spencer said that that its reception from Xbox gamers was a disappointment to him.

Since then, the game has received just one patch, mostly for gameplay and performance improvements, along with bug fixes, in June. It did not include the 60fps Performance mode for Xbox consoles that was first promised for its launch. Bethesda revealed it would not be added a few weeks before Redfall's release.

So has Bethesda Softworks decided to cut its losses and abandon Redfall? That's not the case, according to Bethesda's head of global publishing Pete Hines. In a new interview with GamesIndustry.biz, he stated that the 60fps mode is still on its way and that they are working to improve Redfall overall. He says:

The Elder Scrolls Online's PC launch was not flawless but we stuck with it. Now it's like this insanely popular multiplatform. It's the same with Fallout 76. Redfall is no different for us. Okay, we didn't get the start we wanted, but it's still a fun game… and we're going to keep working on it. We're going to do 60fps. We're going to get it to be a good game because we know, as a first-party studio, Game Pass lives forever. There will be people ten years from now who are going to join Game Pass, and Redfall will be there.

Unfortunately, Hines didn't offer any kind of timetable for when Redfall will be getting these promised improvements. Hopefully, we will get some kind of timetable for when players can expect these updates in the near future.

