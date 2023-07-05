Report: OLED iPhone SE 4 apparently delayed again, won't be released until 2025

Apple's iPhone SE 4 is reportedly facing launch delays. The postponment has been attributed to performance and supply issues with Apple's partner BOE (Beijing Oriental Electronics). Researcher Dae-Jeong Yoon also highlighted that the supplier may change for the new OLED iPhone.

Yoon's statement revealed that the OLED iPhone SE 4 launch has been pushed back by a year from the expected initial 2024 release to 2025. This development has left customers uncertain about the device's release schedule.

According to industry reports from The Elec, both Samsung and LG Display are vying for the opportunity to supply OLED panels for the iPhone SE 4. However, as Yoon suggested, there is still plenty of time until the device's launch, and the situation is subject to change.

Previously, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo speculated that the next iPhone SE would feature an Apple-designed 5G modem and a design similar to the standard iPhone 14. This implied that the device would feature a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID technology and flat bezels.

In a series of tweets, Kuo explained that Apple is likely to postpone or altogether cancel the mass production of the new iPhone SE.

The latest iPhone SE was unveiled in March 2022. It features a 4.7-inch LCD screen, Touch ID functionality, 5G capabilities, a 12-megapixel rear camera and the A15 Bionic chip. Starting at $429 in the US, the iPhone SE remains the most affordable model in the iPhone lineup.

If these reports is to be believed, Apple may end up shelving the product line altogether after all. The company hasn't confirmed the accuracy of rumors, but we'll likely find out more in the next few months.

Source: The Elec via BGR