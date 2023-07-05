Microsoft 365 Insiders can extract pages from PDFs on the Android app

The Android version of the Microsoft 365 app is getting a new and useful feature for members of the Microsoft 365 Insider program. The new addition will let them extract pages from PDF files so they can be used later in other documents.

Microsoft's blog post states:

Whether you want to extract pages from your notes or pull key parts of a project document, we’ve got you covered! You can now extract pages from PDFs in a single step.

All Insider members have to do is open the Microsoft 365 app on Android, open a PDF file, Select which pages they wish to extract, and then finally tap on the new Extract option.

Microsoft added:

Any extracted PDF created using the Microsoft 365 mobile app are autosaved and available for later search and retrieval.

The new feature is now available for Microsoft 365 Insiders who pay for a premium subscription. They will need to get the Android app running on Build 16.0.14223.10000 or later. There's no word on when the feature will become generally available.

Microsoft 365 Insider members have been getting quite a few new features to try out in the past few weeks before they are officially released. Just last week Insiders with the Android app could access a new way to actually merge PDF files with a paid subscription.

On the same day, iOS and Mac users could use a new feature that lets them automatically crop images in Word, PowerPoint, and Excel apps for those devices.

In early June, Mac users in Microsoft 365 Insider program could access some search improvements in the Word, Excel, and PowerPoint apps. They included a way to to turn on smart search suggestions so users can get some hints for the next word in their search string before they actually type them.