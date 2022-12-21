Report: Apple will cancel or postpone 2024 iPhone SE

Apple announced its third-gen iPhone SE just a few months ago but it appears that the device isn't doing quite as well commercially as the company thought it would. According to reputable analyst and industry insider Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will either cancel or postpone the 2024 iteration of the series.

iPhone SE (2022)

In a series of tweets, Kuo explained that Apple is likely to postpone or altogether cancel the mass production of 2024's iPhone SE, expected to be "iPhone SE 4". According to the analyst, many recent iPhone variants like the iPhone SE 3, 13 mini, and 14 aren't selling that well and will be discontinued.

Kuo also said highlighted that the purported full-screen design for the SE 4 has resulted in higher manufacturing costs. If it is manufactured and sold under the current process, it will downstream the expenses to the customer in the form of an undesirable price tag too, so Apple may need to reposition the series.

According to previous rumors, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be similar to the iPhone XR in terms of appearance and will house a 6.1-inch all-display design. Instead of the Touch ID Home button, it is expected to house Face ID or a Touch ID power button.

However, if the latest report is to be believed, it seems like Apple may end up shelving the product line altogether. The company obviously hasn't confirmed the accuracy of Kuo's statements but we'll likely find out more in the next few months or so.

Source: Ming-Chi Kuo (Twitter) via MacRumors