How to use Google to search inside specific websites on Warwagon's Tech Tip Tuesday!

Hi, I'm Adam, I'm known as Warwagon on the forum. For the past 19 years, I've been operating my own computer repair business. In doing so, I deal with the average computer user on a day-to-day basis.

Every bit of information I provide for people, I do so with the lowest common denominator in mind. It's a common misconception that everyone who joins or browses a tech site is a techie. Some people are just looking for guidance. That is why for some, these tech tips may seem a bit too simplistic but they are educational for others.

Did you know, when doing a Google search, that you can use the Site: option to perform a Google search inside a particular website? For instance, if you wanted to do a Google search on Neowin.net for Windows 11 you would type site:neowin.net Windows 11.

Now all the search results are for Neowin.net

If you want to read the official Google page on the subject, you can find it here.

Happy Computing!

If you learned something today, great! If not, maybe share your own tech tip in the comments below!